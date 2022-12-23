Winter Session: Parliament adjourned sine die, a week ahead of schedule

The Winter session of Parliament, which commenced on December 7, was to otherwise end on December 29. However, a decision was taken in the Business Advisory Committee -- chaired by the Speaker of Lok Sabha and comprising representatives of the government and various parties to curtail the session.

New Delhi, Dec 23: The Winter session of Parliament ended on Monday four days ahead of schedule.

The Winter Session, which began on December 7, has seen stormy scenes and frequent adjournments.

Before adjourning the House sine die (indefinitely), Speaker Om Birla said the productivity of the House was 97 per cent. The House held 13 sittings totalling 62 hours and 42 minutes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were present in the House.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, six days ahead of schedule.

Before adjourning the House sine die (indefinitely), Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the productivity of the House was 102 per cent. The House held 13 sittings totalling 64 hours 50 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge were present in the House.

Opposition parties repeatedly disrupted the House proceedings, demanding a discussion on the LAC issue. The Lok Sabha witnessed five adjournments on Thursday. This is the first time during the ongoing session that the Lok Sabha was repeatedly adjourned by disruptions created by the Opposition.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi urged members to allow the House to function smoothly, saying since the winter session would conclude on Friday, discussions need to be held in the House on various topics. He also said no detailed discussion on sensitive issues was allowed in the past when the UPA was in power. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had already issued a detailed statement on the LAC issue, he said.

"This was earlier demanded by the Opposition parties since there were not many Bills to be passed. But the Narendra Modi government never listens. Now it suddenly agreed to it just to give some credibility to its attempt to use Covid to defame and derail the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged.