Winter session of Parliament from Dec 7

Joshi, who was in the city today as part of BJP's 'Parliament Pravas Yojana' condemned the attack on the residence of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind here. "... I strongly condemn this attitude of the TRS and its goondaism and threatening the people's representative and even those who are supporting the BJP," he told reporters.

He alleged that Telangana used to be a surplus state earlier, but it has become a 'debt-ridden' state now. "Some people like KCR, KTR, their families and some Ministers have become rich but the state and its people are getting poorer by the day," he claimed. ROH