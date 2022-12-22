Will Vijay dare to attack DMK this time?

The actor has made it a practice to express his anti-establishment views at his film events. Now, people wonder if he would speak against the ruling DMK during 'Varisu' audio launch as the distribution and satellite rights of the movie lie with CM Stalin's family.
Chennai, Dec 22: Tamil cine-goers are prepping up for the audio launch function of Vijay's 'Varisu' which is scheduled to be held at Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Saturday. The audio launch events of Vijay's movies are different as the actor uses the platform to communicate and send messages to his fans. Will he do it this time too?
Targeted AIADMK over corruption
In recent years, Vijay, fondly known as 'Thalapathy', has cultivated the practice of taking on the people in power at his film events. At the audio launch function of 'Sarkar' in 2018, he had taken on the AIADMK over the corruption issue. "If I become the Chief Minister, then I won't just act like one, but will do my job with sincerity," he had said. "If the top league of a State behaves right, then there's no worry for the people. But here, money is demanded even for a birth and death certificate. If the leader himself is wrong, game over..." he added.