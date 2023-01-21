...Will turn cities into Karbala, JDU MLC Gulam Rasool Balyavi's warns of 'bloodbath'

Though Gulam Rasool Balyawi did not name anyone in his provocative speech in Jharkhand, it was evident that the JD(U) MLC was referring to remarks made by expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma and said that Muslims won't tolerate the insult of their master. He also slammed so-called 'secular' political parties for not demanding an arrest of Nupur Sharma.

Balyawi also demanded 'Muslim Safety Act' to protect the Muslim youth from being shot dead or labelled as terrorists. At present, our children are being picked up and placed behind bars for 18-20 years after being labelled as terrorists. If our children protest, they are shot at. Muslim safety act should be brought for protection of Muslims' rights, the JD(U) MLC was quoted by ANI as saying.

Commenting on his 'Karbala' statement, Gulam Rasool Balyawi admitted to saying that 'we will turn (cities) into Karbala'. For the unversed, Karbala is to give away everything, sacrifice everything, but not let humanity and brotherhood be sacrificed, the JDU leader said in his defence.