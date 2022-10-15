Will the Kohinoor return: India will continue to explore ways

The death of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, reignited the demand in India to bring back the Kohinoor.

New Delhi, Oct 15: India indicated on Friday that it will continue to explore ways to bring back the Kohinoor, one of the largest diamonds in the world, from the United Kingdom.

Asked about the demand, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi referred to the government's response on the issue in Parliament a few years ago, news agency PTI reported.

"My understanding is that the government of India responded to it in Parliament a few years ago. We have said that we have been raising this matter from time to time with the UK government and we will continue to explore ways and means for obtaining a satisfactory resolution of the matter," he said.

The 108-carat Kohinoor gem was given to Queen Victoria in 1849 by Maharajah Duleep Singh.

It was worn by the Queen Mother on her crown in 1937.

There were speculative reports in the British media about the possibility of Camilla wearing the Kohinoor diamond when she is crowned Queen Consort at a ceremony on May 6 next year.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a significant number of Twitter users in India demanded the return of the Kohinoor to India.