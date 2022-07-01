Will submit error-free report of OBC commission to SC soon: Devendra Fadnavis

The apex court had earlier quashed the OBC quota in local government bodies for want of empirical data to justify the reservation.

. .

Fadnavis on Friday held a meeting with state chief secretary Manukumar Shrivastava and BJP legislator Dr Sanjay Kute.

Speaking to reporters later, he said, “An error-free detailed report of the dedicated commission for OBCs has to be prepared first. We will ensure that such a report is prepared in a short time, and get OBC reservations restored.”