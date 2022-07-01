Will submit error-free report of OBC commission to SC soon: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai, July 01: A day after taking charge as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government would submit "an error-free report" of the OBC commission before the Supreme Court.
The apex court had earlier quashed the OBC quota in local government bodies for want of empirical data to justify the reservation.
Fadnavis on Friday held a meeting with state chief secretary Manukumar Shrivastava and BJP legislator Dr Sanjay Kute.
Speaking to reporters later, he said, “An error-free detailed report of the dedicated commission for OBCs has to be prepared first. We will ensure that such a report is prepared in a short time, and get OBC reservations restored.”
