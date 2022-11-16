Will quit politics if links with Aftab proven: Shehzad Poonawala tells AAP's Naresh Balyan

"There are many people by the surname of Poonawala," Hindustan Times quoted Shehzad as saying. His statement comes a day after he sent a legal notice against AAP MLA Naresh Balyan who questioned his connection with Aftab Poonawala who is accused of brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

"What is the relationship between Aftab Poonawala, who killed Shraddha Walkar and cut her into 35 pieces, and BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla? People are raising their voice on social media. People want to know if there is no relationship then why is @Shehzad_Ind running away? He should clarify in the media," Balyan, AAP's Delhi spokesperson, had said in a tweet.

As Twitter followers urged him to give clarification on the AAP's comment, Shehzad Poonawala wrote a series of posts claiming that he is taking legal action against him.

He said, "My lawyer @namitsaxena2007 ji has initiated CRIMINAL & CIVIL proceedings against Naresh Balyan for his unsubstantiated, reckless & defamatory statements. I will be taking further legal actions against anyone amplifying this lie & also other steps soon - copy of notice below."

Aftab Amin Poonawala, who is in police custody, allegedly killed and then chopped off his live-in partner to 35 pieces on May 18. He kept those pieces in a refrigerator and disposed them of for the next 18 days in a forest everyday.