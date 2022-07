Will meet him openly if I have to meet J P Nadda: Anand Sharma

"Ideological differences do not mean personal enmity or apartheid.... If I have to meet JP Nadda, I would do so openly. It is my right. I will not air speculation," he said, when asked about his reported meeting.

. .

Sharma, a former Union minister, said the Himachal Pradesh University Alumni Association had invited him and Mr Nadda to felicitate them.

The Congress leader added he had a discussion with Nadda over phone on attending the meet.

Sharma is a prominent member of the G-23 grouping of Congress leaders who had sought organisational overhaul and been critical of some decisions of the party leadership.

This is not the first time that Sharma is rumoured to have met Nadda.