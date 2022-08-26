Will Jharkhand CM Soren relive the Lalu-Rabri story and make his wife the CM?

Like RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav handed over the reins of Bihar Chief Minister to his wife Rabri Devi in 1997 fearing arrest over the fodder scam, Hemanth Soren might make his better the Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

New Delhi, Aug 26: Amid uncertainty over his future as Jharkhand's Chief Minister with the BJP seeking his disqualification as an MLA for alleged violation of electoral law, there are speculations doing rounds that he might make his wife Kalpana Soren as his replacement.

It ensures that Hemanth Soren is the de facto Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Lalu's wife Rabri Devi was not a member of either House of the legislature. In journalist and politician Swapan Dasgupta's words, she was "dragged from the kitchen to Bihar Assembly", but she served three terms as the Chief Minister of the state.

Similarly, Kalpana has stayed away from politics all these years, but it has to be seen whether Hemanth picks her for the top job over other members of his family. At this stage, it looks like he might make her the Chief Minister.

The speculations around his replacement started after the Election Commission of India reportedly told Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais that Chief Minister Hemant Soren should be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms.

The Election Commission sent its opinion to Bais on Thursday on a plea seeking that Soren be disqualified as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself.

As far as the numbers are concerned, the UPA alliance has 49 MLAs in the 81-member assembly.

Within the United Progressive Alliance, JMM as the largest party has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.