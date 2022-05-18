He said that the new law will not address the pressing issues. He asked, "Will it create jobs?" and whether it will be "used as a ploy to persecute minorities on fake charges?" "What is the great hurry to bring an anti-conversion law via ordinance, avoiding debate in the assembly and the council?" Shivakumar asked.

Bengaluru, May 18: KPCC President DK Shivakumar has slammed the Karnataka's anti-conversion law, which has come into effect via an ordinance, blaming the BJP government of 'conveniently bypassing' the due process of debate and discussion in the legislature.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot gave his assent to the 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Ordinance'(anti-conversion ordinance), following which the government has notified it.

Last week, the Basavaraj Bommai's state cabinet had decided to promulgate an ordinance to give effect to this contentious law against unlawful religious conversion, which has been opposed by opposition parties and Christian religious leaders. 'The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill' was passed by the Legislative Assembly in December last year. However, it is pending for passage in the Legislative Council, where the ruling BJP is one member short of majority.

Affirming the Karnataka government's commitment to strict implementation of the proposed "anti-conversion law", state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said it is not against any religion, but religious conversion by force or through inducement has no place under the legislation.