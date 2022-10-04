Will implement reservation for Gujjar, Bakarwal, Pahari communities soon: Amit Shah

''Would it have been possible to get tribal reservation if Articles 370 & 35A were not removed? With their removal now, minorities, Dalits, tribals & Paharis will get their rights,'' Shah asked.

''After the abrogation of 370A, the process for reservation has been cleared. Justice Sharma's commission has sent the report and recommended reservation for Gujjar, Bakarwal and Pahari communities and it will be given soon,'' he said.

''Deaths of security personnel came down from 1,200 per year to 136 this year due to Modi govt's strong action against terrorists,'' Shah further said.

Earlier, two prominent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference have expressed their desire to join the BJP on condition that the central government grants Schedule Tribe status to their Pahari community. PDP district president Rajouri Tazeem Dar and senior NC leader Shafqat Mir gave the assurance to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting here on Monday night, news agency PTI reported.

The two leaders were part of a Pahari community delegation which called on the home minister shortly after his arrival on a three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir. Representatives of several other communities including Gujjars and Bakerwals, Sikhs, Dogra society, Yuva Rajput Sabha and Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha also met Shah, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president. While the Pahari community is seeking a scheduled tribe status and enjoying the backing of local BJP leaders, Gujjars and Bakerwals have openly opposed any such favour to the community on the plea that they did not fit the criteria necessary for the grant of the status in accordance with the constitution.

The Gujjar and Bakerwal delegations appealed to the home minister to allay their apprehensions that ST Status of the Gujjars, Bakerwals, Gadis and Sippis shall not be diluted by including any other section of people in the category of Scheduled Tribe in the Union Territory.