Will govt conduct research on use of Ganga water for Covid treatment? Minister explains

New Delhi, Dec 22: The central government on Thursday clarified that it has not received any request from National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to conduct research on the use of Ganga river water as a cure to the Covid-19 virus.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Prahlad Singh said "the government has not received any request from National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to conduct research on the use of Ganga river water as a cure tocoronavirus. However, NMCG had sent two proposals viz., "Ganga Sediments could immunize against COVID19" and "Treatment of COVID-19 by Ganga Jal" on 28.4.2020 to Indian Council of Medical Research for examination at their end."