Will Donald Trump return to White House?

The GOP may calculate Trump would be the best bet to wrest presidency from the Democratic Party. The Americans today are hardly pleased with the Biden administration. They are most concerned about their current inflation at the highest point since 1980. The border crisis in the country is at its worst state in more than two decades. Violent crime is more rampant now than in years past.

Besides, there are charges of corruption against President Biden. The FBI is in possession of a document, according to which, in 2017, Biden's family got a zero-interest, forgivable loan from the Chinese energy firm CEFC Beijing International Energy Company Limited.

The story goes that CEFC had a joint venture with a firm called SinoHawk associated with the then future president's son and brother, Hunter Biden and James Biden, respectively. The CFEC paid $5 million to SinoHawk in August 2017. Some $6 million was deferred compensation for work Hunter and James Biden had done while Joe Biden was still the vice president. A few months before the $5 million was paid, Hunter Biden yelled at CEFC officials at a meeting for failing to fund the joint venture. The money did not go to the SinoHawk firm. It was sent to a Biden family-connected firm called Hudson West III.

It would, however, be too early to forecast the GOP would field Trump as its presidential candidate. The recent US mid-term election results show there is hardly any Republican "red wave" across the country. In the elections, the Republicans managed to wrest control of the House of Representatives but they failed to do so in the Senate.

Several Republican lawmakers are blaming Trump for the party's poor performance. They seem to suggest Trump would not be a suitable candidate for the 2024 presidential race. His alleged role in instigating the 2021 US Capitol assault and other attempts to undermine the 2020 poll results are being probed. There is also a criminal investigation by the Justice Department into some classified files that were found at his resort.

(Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, New York)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of OneIndia and OneIndia does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.