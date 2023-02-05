Will ChatGPT replace humans in the workforce?

ChatGPT, which is the short form of Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is a chatbot that has the ability to write specific content. The popularity of this app has created fears of job loss as the number of active users of this app has crossed 100 million in just two months!

New Delhi, Feb 05: The rise of ChatGPT has added to the insecurities of workers across the sectors which is already facing the heat of layoffs triggered by the possible recession.

Many believe that this will reduce the number of jobs in many sectors. Due to its growing popularity, jobs in media, legal, market research, finance jobs, stock market, teaching and customer care service are at risk.

What does ChatGPT do?

"ChatGPT is a natural language processing tool driven by AI technology that allows you to have human-like conversations and much more with a chatbot. The language model can answer questions, and assist you with tasks such as composing emails, essays, and code. Usage is currently open to public free of charge because ChatGPT is in its research and feedback-collection phase," according to ZDnet.

In simple terms, it can write a computer program, or has the ability to check coding errors. It can easily draft emails or produce advertising copies. More importantly, the app might impact the legal industry badly as ChatGPT cleared a law exam recently by writing on topics such as constitutional law, according to a report in The Times of India.

A netizen has shared how helpful ChatGPT is for academic purposes. He has shared a clip with an example where the app helps him in generating a seminar paper.

Will it really impact?

According to the World Economic Forum, AI will replace 85 million jobs across the globe by 2025. However, the same report points out that AI will create 97 million jobs by 2025.

It means the AI possibly creates more jobs and people have to upgrade for the changing times as unskilled workers might lose their jobs. In other words, AI makes humans more efficient and productive.

Remember, people had a similar response when computers started becoming part of our workforce.