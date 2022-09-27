The CEC said the poll body has a transparent process of the "rule of majority" in place and will apply the same when looking into the case.

"There is a set procedure. That procedure mandates us and we define it in terms of a very transparent process by judging and applying the 'rule of majority'. We will apply the 'rule of majority' whenever we are looking at it. This will be done after reading the exact decision (of SC)," the CEC said when asked about the apex court's order.

He was in Gandhinagar to review poll preparedness regarding the upcoming Gujarati Assembly elections.