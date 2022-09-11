Will announce a new party in 10 days: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad has said that his party will fight to restore the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir and the rights of its people.

Srinagar, Sep 11: Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit Congress recently on Sunday said that he would announce a new political party in 10 days.

During his first public speech after quitting Congress, Azad also said that his party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, and right to land and employment to those with native domicile.

In another rally in Udhampur, Azad said that he will now start on the "unfinished work" which he could not do as chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir, when some people withdrew support from his (Congress-PDP) government.

He further said had he known about the heart and mind of "the people" earlier, he would have left the Congress long ago.