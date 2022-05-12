Will 22 rooms of Taj Mahal be opened? Allahabad High Court begins hearing petition

The petition would come up before the court for a hearing after it is passed by the registry.

"In the petition, I have demanded that the 22 doors of rooms of the monument which are closed should be opened to see the truth, whatever it is," Singh told PTI on Sunday.

The Mughal-era monument is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.

The petition has also sought setting aside certain provisions of The Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains (Declaration of National Importance) Act 1951, and The Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act 1958, under which the Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra Fort, Itimad-ud-Daulah's tomb were declared historical monuments.

Singh has filed the petition through his lawyers Ram Prakash Shukla and Rudra Vikram Singh.

Several right-wing outfits have claimed in the past the Taj Mahal was a Lord Shiva temple.