Why WB Guv's security was raised to Z+

Governor Bose has now been provided Z+ security in view of such grievous state of lawlessness in the State. Upon the recommendations of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the ground level intelligence gathering agencies, the MHA has beefed up the security of the Governor, who will now be guarded by a troop of highly trained CRPF commandos.

As of now, one of the major factors behind stepping up Bose's security is the fact that he was a member of the Central fact-finding committee that visited West Bengal on a fact-finding mission during the Assembly polls last year to probe the allegation of post-poll violence that had occurred just after declaration of the polling results. Noteworthily, the atmosphere of violence and fear continues to prevail in the State till date.

Any person under the Z+ security is accompanied by 35-40 armed commandos who are well trained and they usually perform their duty on rotational basis. Usually they are capable of handling any kind of combat situations as their training includes the bare hand fighting techniques and besides that these forces are trained martial artists along with the weapons.

Governor Bose is one of the 1977 batch Kerala cadre IAS officers who was appointed as the collector of Kollam district. Bose worked as an Administrator in the National Museum prior to his retirement as a civil servant. He was named as the Governor of West Bengal on 17th November 2022 and took the oath of office on 23rd November 2022 by replacing La. Ganesan Iyer in the presence of Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Srivastava and CM Banerjee.