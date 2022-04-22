Why UK PM Boris Johnson felt like Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi, Apr 22: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in India on a two-day visit, expressed his happiness over the rousing welcome he got when he landed in Ahmedabad.

"I thank PM Narendra Modi and the people of India for the grand welcome. I felt like Sachin Tendulkar upon my arrival and also like Amitabh Bachchan when I saw hoardings everywhere," he said, addressing PM Modi as his "khaas dost" (special friend).