Why Twitter is full of one-word tweets today?

We are still not aware of what prompted the trend but the one-word tweet is going viral with people and prominent brands describing themselves in a similar fashion.

New Delhi, Sep 02: Everyone from Sachin Tendulkar to NASA to CNN is following the one-word trend on Twitter which has since Thursday afternoon seen a barrage of one-word tweets from around the world.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is the latest to join Twitter's one-word trend with a single-word post: "cricket".

CNN, one of the world's premier news channels, tweeted: "breaking news". Users wondered if an intern was behind the tweet.

NASA also followed suit with their own minimal descriptions.

The "one-word tweet" trend has even saw President Joe Biden join in.

The trend is said to be started by American train service provider Amtrak's social media team.

Amtrak, a gigantic passenger railroad serving most of United States and Canada posted a tweet on Thursday that just read "trains".

The one-word tweet gathered more than 1.3 lakh likes and likely sparked the trend.