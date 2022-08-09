Why Taj Mahal will not be illuminated with tricolor lights this Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 09: To mark the 75 years of India's independence, the Centre has decided to light up the historic buildings of the country with tricolour lights on August 15, Independence Day 2022. However, this rule will not apply in the case of the Taj Mahal due to a special directive of the Supreme Court which says no lighting can be done in monument at night.

According to Vishal Sharma, editor of Agra's Tourist Welfare Chamber,"When the Allied forces won the Second World War about 77 years ago, the Taj Mahal was lit up in various lights." Not only that, special events were organized inside the monument.