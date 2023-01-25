Why President ‘unfurls’ Tricolour on R-Day while PM ‘hoists’ it on I-Day

To begin with, while on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour, on January 26, it will be unfurled by the President. Here are the many differences and the reasons for these differences that mark the two days.

Tomorrow, on 26 January 2023, President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag to mark the 74th Republic Day. While both Independence Day (I-Day) and Republic Day (R-Day) are testimony to the country's struggles and feats and are celebrated across the length and breadth of the country holding equal and immense significance, they differ in their significance and celebrations.

When India became a Republic

Independence Day is celebrated on 15th August every year to mark India's emergence as a free country, free from the clutches of the British. On this day every year, the Prime Minister of India who is also the first citizen of the country hoists the Tricolour. Republic Day marks the day when free India officially became a sovereign, democratic and republic, and adopted the Constitution.

India became independent on 15 August 1947 but it wasn't until 26 January 1950 that the country became a sovereign and republic.

President on R-Day, PM on I-Day

When India became independent on 26 January 1947, the country did not have a President. Lord Mountbatten was the governor general of India but he obviously couldn't have been entrusted with this hugely significant task of raising the flag of the newly independent country from colonial rule, and the responsibility fell on the country's first citizen, the Prime Minister.

So, every year with unmatched zeal and fervor, the country celebrates Independence Day with the Prime Minister hoisting the flag from the Red Fort.

Republic Day marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a republic on January 26, 1950. A salute of 21 guns and the unfurling of the Indian National Flag by Dr Rajendra Prasad heralded the historic birth of the Indian Republic on that day.

Every year, the President of India who is the constitutional head of the country unfurls the flag to mark the country's transition to a republic. The celebrations marking the day feature spectacular military and cultural heritage, and a grand parade featuring floats representing different states and cultures of India.

Unfurled on R-Day, but hoisted on I-Day

While the Tricolour is hoisted on Independence Day, it is unfurled on the Republic Day. So what is the difference between the two terms?

Flag hoisting refers to the process of raising a flag up a flag post which is usually done with the help of rope or cable. The flag is attached to the cable or rope and then pulled up the flag post to the top. The flag unfurling is when a flag is rolled up or folded on the top of the mast. During flag unfurling, the attached rope is pulled to unveil or unfurl the flag.

It is important to mark that in flag unfurling, the flag is already atop the flag post while it is raised from the bottom in the case of hoisting.

So, while Independence Day is celebrated with the hoisting of the National Flag marking the freedom of India from British rule, on Republic Day the Tricolour, already perched on the flagpole signifying India's independence, is unfurled.