Why PM Modi has urged everyone to visit Nadabet, the 'Wagah of Gujarat'

In response to a tweet by G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India, the Prime Minister said, "Seema Darshan Project adds a new dimension to the tourism sector. It gives the opportunity to appreciate the resilience of those who live on the borders. I'd urge you all to visit Nadabet and other border areas..."

New Delhi, Nov 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to visit Nadabet, also known as the 'Wagah of Gujarat' and other border areas as part of Seema darshan to give a further boost to tourism.

Nadabet- the Wagah of Gujarat

As part of the Seema Darshan project, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on April 10 inaugurated an Indo-Pakistan border viewing point in Nadabet in Gujarat, around 188 km from Ahmedabad. The project is aimed to boost tourism.

The new tourist destination, also known as the 'Wagah of Gujarat', is located in the Rann of Kutch region. Nadabet is connected by a narrow bitumen road cutting across mudflats that get inundated during high-tide.

On weekdays, there are around 4,000 visitors visiting Nadabet, while on the weekends, this number goes up to 10,000-20,000. The border visit timings are from 9 am to 7 pm. There is a nominal entry fee of Rs 100 for adults and Rs 50 for children above the age of two.

The most appealing aspect of the Seema Darshan project is the opportunity for civilians to view the fenced international border with Pakistan at 'Zero Point'. At Zero Point, a high watchtower has been erected that gives visitors a view into Pakistani territory. Pakistan is around 150 metres from the border pillar 960 at Nadabet.

Some of the activities and sights that will interest the traveller include the retreat ceremony against the backdrop of a glorious orange sunset where the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans put up a gallant show of marching with pride to end another day of guarding the borders.

Role of the Indo Pak border point in 1971 war

Nadabet which was used by the BSF, played a key role in the 1971 Indo-Pak War as they stepped in and took charge till the time the Indian Army arrived. It was in this region that the BSF not only stalled the enemy trying to invade from the west, but also help them in capturing 15 enemy points.

During the war, the 3 Battalions of BSF in Palanpur Gujarat, moved towards the Bhuj-Kutch border, and had captured 1,038 square km of Pakistan territory in Nagarparkar and Diplo areas. The area was returned to Pakistan after the Shimla Agreement was signed.