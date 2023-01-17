'Why not focus on UK ex PM Churchill instead'? Indians lash out at BBC's new series on PM Modi

With its bigoted agenda, the BBC, which has all along attempted to isolate hindus by selectively reporting crimes in which the alleged accused were reportedly Hindus and referred to it as a 'hate crime' has come up with a series that discusses PM Modi's role in 2002 Gujarat riots.

New Delhi, Jan 17: The BBC's anti-Modi stand has once again come under attack for a new two-part series it is launching on Tuesday called "India: The Modi Question" on BBC Two.

The series will examine how "Narendra Modi's premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India's Muslim population" and "a series of controversial policies" implemented by Modi following his 2019 re-election.

"A look at the tensions between Indian PM and India's Muslim minority, investigating claims about his role in 2002 riots that left over a thousand dead," says the description of the series.

This has angered Indians, who advised the BBC to run a series on the Bengal Famine called "UK: The Churchill Question".

"Is this another attempt to discredit India, and its Hindu people?? All this documentary is going to do is cause more tension between the Hindus and Muslims in the UK," wrote a Twitter user.

"One thing Indians hate more than all their problems is being told by outsiders, specially past colonisers," another wrote.

"BBC is scared shit that at the rate India is progressing under Modi, someday an Indian conglomerate will take it over like NDTV. Get lost BBC! We don't need your education," another wrote along with #BanBBC in India.

The series will examine how "Narendra Modi's premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India's Muslim population" and "a series of controversial policies" implemented by Modi following his 2019 re-election, including "the removal of Kashmir's special status guaranteed under Article 370" and "a citizenship law that many said treated Muslims unfairly", which "has been accompanied by reports of violent attacks on Muslims by Hindus," the BBC states.

"Part of the purpose of the series seems to be to influence pockets of urban population in India in relation to the upcoming 2024 elections. Although the consumption of the BBC is very limited in India, it will nonetheless provide ammunition to the media and opposition to use BBC's previous credibility to spin a narrative," British Indian Adit Kothari, founding member of the Indic Society, who recently organised a protest outside the BBC in London over its "anti-India bias", told Times of India.

"The other part seems to be to portray Modi as intolerant who treats Muslims poorly. This is for BBC's domestic consumption in the UK as the British are sealing a trade deal with India," he added.

"BBC is known for anti-India, anti-Modi campaigns. Domestically, this should be viewed as a direct assault on the Tory party and on Rishi Sunak by the Left-leaning liberal intelligentsia in the UK," he further said.