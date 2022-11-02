'Why no CBI, ED action over Morbi incident?' asks Mamata

"Why are ED and CBI not taking action against criminals involved in the Morbi incident? They take action against only common people. Accountability should be fixed... I won't talk anything about the PM as it is his state... I will not talk anything about politics," she said.

PM Modi, who visited Morbi incident site, called for a detailed and extensive inquiry that will identify all aspects relating to this mishap.

He also added that the key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the very earliest.

At least 140 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu River.