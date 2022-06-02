Why look for Shivling in every mosque? RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Gyanvapi row

He said that history cannot be changed and neither today's Hindus nor Muslims created it while claiming that people should not find a Shiv Ling' in every mosque, thereby starting a new dispute every day.

New Delhi, Jun 2: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that the Gyanvapi mosque row is in the court and the court's decision should be accepted by all.

"Gyanvapi matter is ongoing. We can't change history. Neither today's Hindus nor today's Muslims created it. It happened at that time. Islam came from outside via attackers. In the attacks, Devsthans were demolished to exhaust the morale of those who wanted India's independence," news agency ANI quoted him as saying at the conclusion ceremony of an organisaiton training programme in Nagpur.

The RSS chief further said that the Sangh will not participate in any further agitations pertaining to temples although Ram Janmabhoomi agitation was an exception. Bhagwat said, "We had said what we had to say on November 9 that there was Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. We joined in it, though it was against our nature, due to some historical reasons, and due to the situation at that time. We completed that work and now we do not want to pursue any more agitations,"

He urged that everyone involved in the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute should sit together and find a way with mutual consent. But as this does not happen every time and people approach courts, the "decision of the court should be accepted by all considering the justice system as sacred and supreme," Bhagwat said. He was apparently referring to claims by Hindu petitioners in the Gyanvapi case that a Shiv Ling (a symbol of Hindu deity Shiva) has been found in a pond on its premises.

"It is true that we have special, symbolic faith in such places, but one should not raise a new issue every day. Why escalate disputes? As to Gyanvapi, we have certain faith, some traditions, but why look for a Shiv Ling in every mosque?" the RSS chief said.

Bhagwat further stated that Muslims are not outsiders even though their way of worship came from outside. "Our tradition is the same and some nationalist Muslims have fought with Hindus in many freedom struggles, and they are ideals for the Muslims of our country," Bhagwat added. PTI