Why JD(U) suspended spokesperson Ajay Alok, 3 others from party?

Patna, Jun 15: Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday suspended spokesperson Ajay Alok from the primary membership of the party along with state general secretaries Anil Kumar and Vipin Kumar Yadav.
"Party's state general secretaries Anil Kumar and Vipin Yadav and spokesperson Ajay Alok are relieved of their posts and suspended from party's primary membership. Party leader Jitendra Neeraj is also being suspended from the primary membership of the party. This decision has been taken to strengthen the party and maintain discipline in the party," ANI news quoted Bihar JDU chief Umesh Singh Kushwaha as saying.