Why JD(U) suspended spokesperson Ajay Alok, 3 others from party?

The party said that they were suspended for their anti-party activities. However, it is reported that the four leaders were shown the door from the party due to their proximity with the party leader and Union Minister RCP Singh.

"For the last few months, there were complaints about running programmes against the interests of the party and misleading the workers. Some office-bearers were asked to refrain from such actions, but despite this, anti-party activities continued," the statement said.

Responding to the development, Ajay Alok said, "Badi der kar di meherbaan aate aate. I am thankful to the party for relieving me. It was a long association with the party and was a good experience. All my best wishes with you."

It comes days after the party denied RCP Singh's re-nomination to Rajya Sabha.

Singh, who was once considered a confidante of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was the only minister from the JD(U) quota in the NDA government and he is set to retire from Rajya Sabha on July 7.

As a result, he will not be able to continue as Union Minister for more than six months once he ceased to be a Member of Parliament.