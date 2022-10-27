New Delhi, Oct 27 : Zimbabwe punched above their weight and stunned Pakistan by one run in a nail-biting T20 World Cup match in Perth on Thursday. Defending a modest 131, Zimbabwe stifiled the Pakistani batters and picked up wickets at regular intervals to stop their fancied rivals at 129 for eight.

However, for Zimbabwe fans, the victory over Paksitan instantly triggered 'Pak Bean' and 'Mr Bean' memes on the microblogging site Twitter.

The 'Mr. Bean controversy' blew up on Twitter after Pakistan Cricket Board put up a tweet saying: "Onto the next challenge."

To this a Twitter user by the name Ngugi Chasura, who happened to be a Zimbabwe supporter, replied,"As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you..you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you."

The Zimbabwean President also took took to Twitter to advise Pakistan to send the real Mr. Bean the next time.

Pakistan's very own Mr Bean

Puzzled, a user asked the context to which Ngugi Chasura replied that Pakistan comedian named Asif Muhammad, who is known to be the doppelganger of Mr Bean travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016 for a comedy show.



Asif Muhammad was reportedly invited to attend a comedy night, do road shows, and be a part of the Harare Agricultural Show.

