Why India is a land of ‘murti’ and ‘vigraha’ and not idols and idolators as perceived by the West

In Indian art, the English term 'icon' is usually used to refer to a metal figurine such as a bronze icon, whereas 'idol' has been commonly associated to mean a figurine, a statue worthy of worship.

New Delhi, Aug 31: With the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities commencing, a word that one would very often hear is idol. India has, for centuries, been branded by the West as a land of idols and idolators. Using the terms idols and idolators has also been one of the arguments to put down the Indian traditions as being regressive in thought and to also highlight the Abrahamic faiths as being progressive and thinking, say Bharath Gyan Founders Dr D K Hari and Dr Hema Hari.

For the Europeans who came here, the 'Murti' and 'Vigraha' appeared as mere objects of art. They did not occupy any space in their hearts. So, they called these forms as idols and termed this offering derogatorily as "idol worship".

The difference between an icon and idol lies in how it is seen as being held in worship. An idol is defined as the object of worship itself, while an icon is defined as an object pointing to something greater worthy of reverence, the Bharath Gyan founders write in their book, 'Understanding Sabarimala Swamy Ayyappa'.

In the English vocabulary, therefore, icons are what the Colonials prayed to, while idols are what others worshipped.

Idols have thus been given a negative connotation as being something that is worshipped for itself, forgetting the cause behind. Worshiping an idol or a person other than God is defined as idolatry in English.

This narrative that has been set has become so strong that a majority, including Hindus, continue to refer to the Hindu deities erroneously as idols while speaking in English and the basics of Hindu forms of worship and the Hindu expression of Divinity keep getting forgotten more and more with the usage of such Anglicized terms.

That narrative needs to change. Idol is a very western concept, explains Dr Hari.

But, if you should not call it a Ganesha idol then what should you call it?

The right terms to be used are 'Vigraha' and 'Murthy / Murti'.

The deities we keep at home and temples are 'Vigrahas' or 'Murti'. What we keep as a showpiece or in the garden cannot be referred to as a 'Vigraha' and 'Murti'.