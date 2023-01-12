Why did Delhi LG ask AAP to pay Rs 164 crore? All you need to know

The recovery notice issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) also includes the interest on the amount and makes it mandatory for the ruling party in Delhi to pay the whole amount within 10 days.

While Rs 99,31,10,053 (Rs 99.31 crore) is on account of the principal amount incurred on political advertisements till March 31, 2017, the remaining Rs. 64,30,78,212 (Rs 64.31 crore) is on account of penal interest on this amount.

"If the AAP convener fails to do so, all consequential legal action including attachment of the properties of the party shall be taken in time bound manner, as per the order.

The main purpose and objectives of the LG was to prevent misuse of government fund for the projection of image of the politician or the political party in power.

Manish Sisodia attacks BJP over LG notice

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has accused the BJP of wielding unconstitutional control over officials in the national capital to target the city government and its ministers.

"Will BJP also recover money from them? I want to tell BJP to stop misusing Delhi's officials to target Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the ministers of Delhi government," he told reporters.

The minister also said the party has sought a list of advertisements from the DIP secretary to see what is illegal in them. "Look at the illegitimate use of the unconstitutional control over Delhi's officers -- BJP asked Delhi government's Directorate of Information and Publicity Secretary Alice Vaz (IAS) to issue a notice to recover the cost of advertisements given in outside states from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP hits back

However, the BJP has demanded that Aam Aadmi Party's bank accounts should be seized and properties of its leaders who allegedly used government funds for their publicity.

"AAP publicised their party and their leaders with government funds and now that they have been asked to reimburse it, they are agitated.

"The BJP demands that AAP's bank account should be seized and the money should be recovered from the bank accounts of the AAP leaders who used the funds for their publicity," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said.

He alleged that the money which was supposed to be used for the development of the poor, has been used to advertise AAP leaders.

"The AAP wasted the taxpayers' money. The fund which was supposed to be used for development of the poor, has been used for the publicity of the party and their leaders. They also tried seeking stay on this recovery order but the High Court did not entertain them," he alleged.