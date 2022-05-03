Explained: Why demand for water tankers dropped in Bengaluru?

There are three factors that have reduced the demand for water tankers in Bengaluru.

In the early days of 2019 and early 2020s, people used to see water tankers plying around every street in Bengaluru where houses and apartments had no Cauvery water connections. Large apartments in the city were facing a water crisis during the summer season in spite of having borewells.

Two years later, the demand for water tankers has dropped. Many apartments, which used to face scarcity of water in April and May, are just relying on borewells to meet their water requirement. So, what has changed in the last two years and why the demand for water tankers have dropped?