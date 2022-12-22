Why Delhi mayor election is no cakewalk for AAP

In the 250-ward municipal corporation, the AAP won 134 and ended BJP's 15-year rule. The BJP won 104 wards, while Congress could only win nine.

New Delhi, Dec 22: Despite the AAP's overwhelming win in the national capital, the election for the post of mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will not be a cakewalk for the AAP.

In Chandigarh, despite winning just 12 of 35 wards, the BJP succeeded in getting its mayor elected. Despite its 14 winning candidates, the AAP could not get its mayor elected.

Though the AAP won the MCD elections as per predictions, the margin of victory is much narrower than what was predicted.

Citing the example of Chandigarh, BJP's IT department chief Amit Malviya suggested that mayoral election is still an open contest.

"Now over to electing a Mayor for Delhi. It will all depend on who can hold the numbers in a close contest, which way the nominated councillors vote etc. Chandigarh has a BJP Mayor for instance," said Malviya on Twitter.

As per the norms, the winning party has the right to choose the mayoral candidate who will assume office for the first term after the MCD wins. If the opposition, in this case, the BJP decides to put up its own candidate against AAP, then there is fair chance of open contest between the two parties.

In Chattisgarh, BJP mayor elected despite AAP win

For example, in Chandigarh, despite winning just 12 of 35 wards, the BJP succeeded in getting its mayor elected. Despite its 14 winning candidates, the AAP could not get its mayor elected.

While seven members of Congress obstained from voting, another switched to the BJP. The BJP and the AAP each secured 14 of the remaining 28 votes. However in the end, one a AAP councillor was found to be illegitimate and the BJP was able to elect its nominee as mayor of Chandigarh.

Why Delhi mayor's post no cakewalk for AAP?

The mayoral elections will be held on January 6. Besides the 250 councillors, the electoral college will include seven Lok Sabha MPs, three Rajya Sabha MPs, and one-fifth of the total Delhi MLAs who are empowered to choose the Mayor, and a deputy mayor.

So, the AAP's strength may increase to 151 (subject to the Speaker's approval), including 134 council members, three Rajya Sabha MPs, and 14 MLAs.

With the addition of the seven MPs, the number of BJP votes in the mayoral race will increase to 111 (including 104 council members).

The BJP still has chances to elect its mayor in the national capital, despite AAP's win as anti-defection laws are not applicable to municipal polls.

There are chances of cross voting since the anti-defection law does not apply to these polls, posing a challenge to the AAP.