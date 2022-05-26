New Delhi, May 26: Senior BJP leader Harsh Vardhan walked out of the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena at Raj Niwas on Sunday. A video of him expressing his unhappiness over the seating arrangements has now gone viral.

"I will write to Vinai Kumar Saxena ji that this is the arrangement," he said in the clip as he walked out of the venue. "They have not provided any seat for even Parliament Members," he was heard saying when asked what had happened.

All the Members of Parliament from Delhi including seven Lok Sabha MPs of BJP were invited in the ceremony. North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma were seen sitting in back rows of sofas for dignitaries. Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi were also present in the ceremony.

However, the new Governor did not comment when asked about the incident. Saxena took oath as the 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi.

Vardhan who is a former Union Health Minister and represents the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency was not immediately available for his comments, PTI reported.