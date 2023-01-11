Why Alia Bhatt is being trolled after 'RRR' win at Golden Globe Awards?

Many mocked the actress that she had lesser screen space than the tiger, killed by Komaram Bheem played by Junior NTR, in the film.

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has bagged the best original song-motion picture for 'Naatu Naatu' track, composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the awards.

"Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award. I am very much overwhelmed with this great moment. I am excited to share this with my wife, who is sitting right there. It's been an age-old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else," KK Keeravani said in his acceptance speech.

He said, "I was planning not to say those words when I got an award like this. But sorry to say, I am going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words. This award belongs to - in order of priority my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli, for his vision. I thank him for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshith, without him this wouldn't have happened, and Kaala Bhairava who had given wonderful arrangements for the song, and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist, Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava who rendered the song with high energy, and NT Rama Rao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you, all."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the 'RRR' team over the win. "A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," he tweeted.

Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi and AR Rahman are among the prominent celebrities who have sent congratulatory messaes to the 'RRR' team.