Why Air India didn't report urinating incident to DGCA?

Sources with direct knowledge of the matter said Air India on Thursday sent a reply to DGCA's January 4 notice, detailing the incident that happened on board AI 102 flight of November 26, 2022.

It stated that the unnamed business class offender has been banned from flying on Air India for 30 days, pending a report of its Internal Committee.

The Committee has obtained the necessary documentation and held its first hearing, sources said, quoting from Air India's reply.

The alleged perpetrator has requested for additional documents prior to a second hearing scheduled for January 10, they said.

The airline stated that it has been in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process.

In addition, Air India is reviewing its standing instructions to crew on the reporting of such incidents to authorities on arrival, including in scenarios where the alleged victim does not wish such a report to be made.