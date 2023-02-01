Who said what on Union Budget 2023?

This comes in a year where nine state/union territories will face assembly elections. More importantly, this is the last full-fledged budget before the big 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented her sixth budget (5th in a row) which focuses on economic growth and job creation while cutting down on fiscal deficit.

While the opposition has slammed Nirmala Sitharaman-presented 2023 budget, the members of the ruling party have hailed it.

So, how did politicians and political parties react to the budget 2023?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: For the first time, the country has come up with many schemes as a tribute to the hard work and creation of these people. Arrangements have been made for training, credit and market support for them. PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman i.e. PM ViKaS will bring a big change in the lives of crores of Vishwakarmas.

From women living in the cities to villages, employed to homemakers, the Prime Minister informed that the government has taken significant steps such as Jal Jeevan Mission, Ujjwala Yojna and PM Awas Yojana etc. that will further empower the welfare of women. He emphasized that miracles can be performed if Women Self Help Groups, which is a sector with extreme potential, is further strengthened. Underlining that a new dimension has been added to Women Self Help Groups in the new budget with the introduction of a new special savings scheme for women, the Prime Minister said that it will strengthen women especially the homemaker from common families.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge: Budget was presented by Modi govt keeping in view the upcoming Assembly polls in 3-4 states. There's nothing in the budget for poor people and to control inflation. No steps for jobs, to fill govt vacancies and MNREGA: Congress pres Mallikarjun Kharge on #UnionBudget2023

Overall, the Modi government has made life difficult for the people. The country's economy has been deeply hurt. The Modi government has done nothing except loot the country's wealth. This budget will be called 'Naam Bade Aur Darshan Chhote Budget' (big on announcements and short on delivery). The budget has been made with elections and not the country in mind. "

Rajnath Singh: The Union Budget 2023-24 has also announced that the revamped Credit Guarantee scheme for MSMEs which will take effect from 1st April 2023 through infusion of Rs. 9,000 Crore in the corpus. This will enable additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs. 2 lakh crore. Further, the cost of the credit has also been reduced by about 1 per cent. This scheme will give a further fillip the MSMEs associated with the Defence Sector.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor: There are some good things in budget but there was no mention of MNREGA, poor rural labour, employment and inflation. Some fundamental questions remained to be answered.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw: Rs 2.41 lakh crore allocated for Railways. It's a big change and it will fulfil the aspirations of passengers. Under 'Amrit Bharat Station' scheme, 1275 stations are being re-developed. Production of Vande Bharat trains will be revamped:

Punjab CM: At least 50 destinations will be selected and developed as a complete package of tourism. These destinations will be selected through challenge mode using an integrated and innovative approach while the focus of development of tourism would be on domestic as well as foreign tourists.

Earlier Punjab was missing from Republic Day, now Punjab is missing from the budget. As a border state, we demanded Rs 1000 cr for BSF's upgradation, modernisation, anti-drone system, but nothing has been talked about in the budget: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on #UnionBudget2023

Also asked to run Vande Bharat trains from Amritsar, Bathinda to Delhi, Rs 1500 per acre for the management of stubble burning but nothing on this also. MSP not announced for farmers. This injustice with Punjab is not right: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Union Minister R Chandrasekhar: I thank Finance Minister and PM for having navigated India during difficult times of the Covid pandemic and even when many countries of the world are still struggling with their economies, Indian economy is the fastest-growing economy in the world. Finance Minister today unveiled a budget that is truly a budget for 'Amrit Kaal'. It is Rs 45 lakh crore of spending of which Rs 13.3 lakh crore investment into infrastructure that is bound to take India into 'Amrit Kaal as a modern infrastructure ready nation.

Union Minister Smriti Irani: I would like to extend gratitude to PM Modi. I won't look at the Budget minutely. Going by today's pronouncements, I believe that in the budget, respect for women increased. I also welcome the announcement of National Digital Library for children and adolescents. I express gratitude to the FM that she presented a new option for savings, in honour of women. Today's budget reflected how 'Nari Shakti' can build an empowered nation. This is a middle-class bonanza budget but the PM has spoken about inclusive growth. This has been an inclusive budget. There was something for SC, ST, OBC, women and elderlies.

V Muraleedharan, MoS MEA: Budget with a vision of next 25 years of development, and it benefits women. The provisions of this budget can help our youth find employment in our country itself instead of going abroad. It can help in boosting the tourism sector in Kerala.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan: This budget is for the welfare of every sector and every state of the country. It's for benefit of the poor, women and middle-class people along with empowering weaker sections and the youth.

Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami: I want to thank PM Modi and congratulate FM Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a spectacular budget before the people of the country. This Budget will meet the expectations of people of the country as well as the world.

BJP National President JP Nadda: First budget of Amrit Kaal shows the visionary and far-sighted leadership of PM Modi. This budget shows our stable economy, power of young India and multicultural work ethics. First budget of Amrit Kaal shows the visionary and far-sighted leadership of PM Modi. This budget shows our stable economy, power of young India and multicultural work ethics. This budget highlights core vision of PM Modi as it brings schemes for people at bottom of pyramid.

KC Venugopal: This budget isn't addressing real sentiment of country that's unemployment and price rise. It only had fancy announcements that were made earlier too but what about implementation? Only insurance companies were benefited from PM Kisan Yojana not farmers.

Kavitha Kalvakuntla, BRS leader: This budget mathematical confirmation of failure of Modi govt. This seems like a budget for few states. We hoped tax rebate of up to Rs 10 Lakhs. In Telangana, we pay good salaries to people so this rebate is of no use to us. Centre announces development projects in either poll-bound states or BJP-governed states. They announced Rs 10,000 crore for infrastructure, which infrastructure? They are not clear. They owe us Rs 1000 crore and I request Finance Minister to pay our dues.

Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP: It's a budget presented keeping the elections in mind, while some relaxations given to the middle class. Goverment hasn't said anything about MSP for farmers, employment and youth. Railways also ignored in this budget. It has been a disappointing budget.

Mehbooba Mufti: This Budget is the same that had been coming in for last 8-9 yrs. Taxes increased, money not being spent on welfare schemes and subsidies. Tax being collected for some crony capitalists and big businessmen. Public should benefit from taxes but it's breaking their back. Instead of benefitting them (common people), welfare schemes and subsidies are being scrapped. People who had risen above the poverty level have fallen below the poverty level again.

Rajiv Ranjan, JD(U) MP: There is nothing in budget. It is like 'Sapno Ka Saudagar' - nothing comes true when you wake up after a dream. Also, nothing was mentioned about how to control inflation and unemployment:

Gaurav Gogoi, Cong MP: No solution to price-rise, inflation, unemployment. Poor got just words and rhetoric. Budget benefits only the big industrialists. Tax rebate up to Rs 7 lakhs is insignificant considering the inflation and price-rise, it's like drop in ocean for middle class.

Haryana CM ML Khattar: It was a revolutionary budget that will give relief to every section of society. New income-tax rates give relief to individuals. The outlay for PM Awaas Yojana has been enhanced by 66 per cent in this budget, I welcome this.

SP Chief Akhilesh: The BJP is completing a decade of its budgets, but when it did not give anything to the public earlier, what will it give now? The BJP's budget further increases inflation and unemployment. It does not give 'asha' but 'nirasha' to farmers, labourers, youth, women, professionals and the business class. This budget is for the benefit of a few rich people.

UP CM: The budget will fulfil the expectations and aspirations of all sections of society, including the poor, farmers, youth and women. Undoubtedly, this budget will prove to be a milestone in making India an economic superpower.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Chirag Paswan: I welcome the budget. Given the conditions that not only our country but the world has faced during COVID-19, I really welcome the Budget that the central government has presented. On one hand the government is making sure that the economic structure of the country remains stable and strong, yet at the same time giving relaxation to the ones who need. The kind of rebates that have been given to taxpayers in personal tax, from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh... and even after that the slabs have been constructed keeping in mind how they can save money. It's giving a major relaxation to the taxpayers.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis: The income tax exemptions up to Rs 7 lakh will help lower middle class. At the same time income tax limit of Rs 1.5 lakh for income up to Rs 15 lakh will provide a huge relief to middle class.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh: "Neither did the MSP of crops increase nor did the youth get employment. But this is Amrit Kaal for Modi ji. Nirmala ji is saying per capita income has doubled.. No provision for anyone in the budget. Common people are longing for Amrit (nectar) in the Amrit Kaal.

