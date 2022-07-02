Who is T Raja Kumar, the new chief of global terror financing watchdog FATF?

He has more than 35 years of leadership and operational experience in Singapore's home ministry and police force.

New Delhi, July 02: Indian origin T Raja Kumar has taken over as President of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the world's anti-terrorism financing agency. FATF tweeted that Raja Kumar will focus on enhancing the effectiveness of global anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing measures, improving asset recovery and other initiatives.

Raja Kumar succeeds Dr Marcus Pleyer as the chief of the FATF and will serve a two-year-term. FATF is a global watchdog tasked with combatting money laundering and terrorist financing.

Raja Kumar forged a stronger collaborative relationship with key counterparts in the safety and security arena, including with strategic partners such as INTERPOL and the UN.

Since July 2018, he has also been a member of the steering group, which advises the FATF president.

The FATF is an intergovernmental organisation set up by the G7 in 1989 to prevent and combat money laundering, terrorism, and proliferation finance. "The FATF also reviews and supervises member jurisdictions to ensure that they fully and effectively apply the FATF standards," MHA, MOF, and MAS noted.

Since 1992, Singapore has been a member of the organisation. Raja has played a key role in directing Singapore's efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.