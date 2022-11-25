Who is stopping us from presenting history properly: Amit Shah

Who is stopping us from presenting history properly and in a glorious manner, Shah said that the three-day celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of the 17th century Ahom General Lachit Barphukan. In his memory, November 24 is every year observed as Lachit Diwas.

I request all students and university professors sitting her to get over with this narrative that history is not correct and try and research on 30 dynasties who ruled over 150 years anywhere in the country and 300 eminent personalities who struggled for freedom, the Home Minister also said.

Shah assured the historians and students present at the Vigyan Bhavan that the Centre will support their research. Come forward and do research and rewrite history and this is how we can inspire the future generations, he added. Once enough is written then the idea that a false narrative is being propagated will not exist, Shah said.

He further added that the time has come to revisit the course of history for the larger benefit of the people. Recognising the role played by Lachit in halting the Mughal expansion, the Home Minister aid that he defeated them despite their ill health in the battle of Sariaghat.

The minister also inaugurated a documentary on Lachit Barphukan on the occasions. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bridged the gap between the Northeast and the rest of India. Peace has been established in Northeast due to the efforts taken by the government.

Shah urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to get the books on Lachit Barphukan translated in 10 languages as the people of the country should know about the greatness of the man, he also added.