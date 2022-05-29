Who is Sidhu Moose Wala? Know controversies involving the Punjabi singer

New Delhi, May 29: In a shocking incident, popular singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his village in Mansa. Moosewala, 27 was travelling along with his two friends in a jeep when he was attacked at village Jawahar Ke.

He started his career as a songwriter for the song "License" by Ninja, and began his singing career on a duet song titled "G Wagon". He gained wide attention with his track "So High".

Who is Sidhu Moose Wala?

Born on 17 June 1993, Moosewala belongs to the Moosewala village which is situated in Punjab's Mansa district. His real name is Shubhdeep Singh. He an Indian singer, rapper, songwriter and actor associated with Punjabi music and Punjabi cinema.

Moosewala widely known for his 'gangster rap', hit the headlines for his controversial lyrical style, often promoting gun cultures, while also hurting religious sentiments.

Controversies

Reportedly, Moose Wala has a rivalry with Karan Aujla; both have replied to each other through songs, social media handles and live performances.

AK-47 training

On 4 May 2020, Moose Wala's two videos went viral in which he was training to use an AK-47 with five police officers in one video, and a personal pistol in another.[54] Six police officials who assisted Moose Wala were suspended following the incident.

On 19 May, Moose Wala was booked under two sections of the arms act.

In July 2020, he released a single "Sanju", in which he compared his charges with Sanjay Dutt. Indian shooter Avneet Sidhu criticised Moose Wala for promoting gun culture. On the next day, case was registered on him for the song.

Glorification of Khalistani movement

In December 2020, Moose Wala released the single "Panjab: My Motherland", in which he glorified Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The song also includes visuals from a speech made by Khalistani supporter Bharpur Singh Balbir in the late 1980s.

"ScapeGoat" and reopening of 2020 Arms Act case

On 11 April 2022 Sidhu released a new song titled "Scapegoat" in which he laments his failure in the recent state assembly elections.Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the popular singer called the voters of Punjab "gaddar" (traitors) in the song for making AAP win.

He had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police on Saturday.