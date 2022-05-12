Who is Rajiv Kumar? The new Chief Election Commissioner

Putting the notification in public domain, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Kumar.

The Law Minister tweeted, "In pursuance of clause (2) of article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022. My best wishes to Shri Rajiv Kumar."

Rajiv Kumar joined the Election Commission of India as Election Commissioner on 1st September 2020. Prior to assuming charge in Election Commission, Kumar was the Chairman, Public Enterprises Selection Board. He had joined as Chairman PESB in April 2020.

Rajiv Kumar is an officer of the Indian Administrative Service of Bihar/Jharkhand cadre 1984 batch, superannuated from the Indian Administrative Service in February 2020.