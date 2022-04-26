Who is free? SC on plea seeking setting up commission over recent communal violence

New Delhi, Apr 26: The Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking direction to the formation of a commission headed by the Chief Justice of India to inquire into the recent communal violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri and in seven other states during Ram Navami

Responding to a plea filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said "You want inquiry to be headed by former CJI? Is anybody free? Find out...What kind of relief is this...Don't ask for such reliefs which can't be granted by this court. Dismissed,"

Seeking directions to hold an inquiry into the clashes that took place in Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat during Ram Navami, his plea prayed court to pass an order for the setting up similar committee to inquire into the arbitrary action of 'bull dozer Justice' in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

"Such actions are absolutely discriminatory and do not fit into the notion of democracy and rule of law," the plea submitted. Bulldozers tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday last as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence. PTI