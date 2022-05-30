Chandigarh, May 30: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered as a result of inter-gang rivalry and Canada-based Goldy Brar and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi are responsible for the killing said Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra on Sunday.

"The Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind this incident, adding that one of the members of the gang from Canada had taken the responsibility for the murder. One Canada-based Goldy Brar had claimed the responsibility for the murder of Moose Wala, the PTI quoted official sources as saying.

"I, along with my brother Goldy Brar, take responsibility of killing Sidhu Moose Wala. People may say whatever they want to, but we have avenged the death of our brother Vicky Middukhera. Sidhu Moose Wala had helped to get him killed" purported posts on social media being made on behalf of Bishnoi.

Who are Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi prime suspects in the murder of popular Punjabi Sidhu Moose Wala.

Goldy Brar

Satinder Singh, known as Goldy Brar, is considered to be a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He is the prime accused in the killing of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

Goldy Brar was also named in a double murder case in Gurugram. He is now residing in Canada. He operates through a module in Punjab. Brar is a native of Faridkot district in the state.

Lawrence Bishnoi

31-year-old Lawrence Bishnoi, is a 31-year-old notorious gangster, who allegedly carries out his illegal activities through a mobile phone from the prison.

He comes from a well-off family of Punjab in Dhattaranwali of Ferozepur district and studied at the DAV college of Chandigarh. Bishnoi was also the president of the Student Organisation of Punjab University.

On May 2, the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police arrested three close aides of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based criminal Goldy Brar from Bathinda. They were planning to attack a prominent businessman of Malwa region for extorting money from him.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who was allegedly involved in hatching a plan to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan, has been lodged in a Rajasthan jail since 2017.

He belongs to the Bishnoi community. Which believes blackbucks as sacred animals. He had planned to kill Khan over his involvement in a blackbuck poaching case.

On March 11, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two sharpshooters belonging to the Kala Jatheri, Lawrence Bishnoi and Naresh Sethi gang, PTI had reported.

"Delhi Police had said slain brothers Paramjit and Surjit were close associates of jailed gangster Kaushal and they had a rivalry with Ajay Jaildar. Jaildar - with support from Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi-Naresh Sethi and Goldy Brar - carried out the attack to establish supremacy in the illegal liquor business," according to a Hindustan Times report.