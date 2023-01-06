Who are 'Aldermen'? Why MCD Civic Centre turned into battleground

The AAP and BJP councillors clashed over the appointment of 10 aldermen by Lt Governor VK Saxena as the first meeting of the newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi House.

New Delhi, Jan 06: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) house turned into a war zone on Friday after the AAP and the BJP reportedly clashed over the order of oath-taking.

Aldermen refers to people who are experts in their fields. However, they do not have voting rights in the mayoral election.

The meeting began with BJP councillor Satya Sharma being administered the oath as presiding officer for the elections to the posts of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayor and deputy mayor.

After Sharma invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take his oath, AAP MLAs and councillors began to protest. Many also rushed to the well of the House, shouting slogans. The BJP councillors retaliated by raising slogans against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as AAP members returned fire by sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Who are aldermen?

The word "aldermen" traces its origin, the Merriam-Webster dictionary states, from Old English ealdorman, from eald (old) + man. Aldermen refers to experts specialised in some areas.

As per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957, the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi has the authority to nominate ten individuals who are above the age of 25 to the corporation.These individuals are believed to have specialised expertise or experience in municipal administration.

Though, aldermen do not have voting right during the mayoral election. As ward committee members, they have the right to assist the house in taking decisions of public importance.

The controversy in Delhi

In a letter to Lt Governor V K Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed the appoinment of 10 aldermen "unconstitutional" as he calimed the order bypassed the Delhi government.

He has said that traditionally, all files pertaining to nominations under Section 3(b)(i) are routed through the Urban Development Department which is the nodal department of the Municipal Corporation.

"Such series of actions are blatantly unconstitutional, a colourable exercise of power, apart from constituting a fraud on the Constitution and display a worryingly scant regard for provisions of the Constitution, the law laid down by the highest court of the land as also settled convention and practice of the Government of Delhi," he said.

AAP leader Atishi alleged that BJP plans to get the alderman (10) to vote in the Mayoral and Deputy mayoral elections in an illegal manner."

"It is well established and well-settled point in law, that elected councillors cannot cast their votes. In 2015, nominated councillors went to HC asking for voting rights but the HC refused to accept it. It was challenged in a double bench, but a double bench also said that nominated members cannot vote," she said.

"Article 243 (R) clearly states that nominated members cannot vote." Citing the DMC Act, she said the law stated that nominated members do not have the right to vote in any meetings of the corporation,' she added.

Atishi alleged that "BJP was conspiring to get the nominated members to vote and gain a majority in Mayoral, Deputy Mayoral and standing committee."

BJP hits back

Attacking the AAP for a party of goondas, BJP leader Amit Malviya said The Lt Gov, who is the "Administrator", has nominated 10 persons in pursuance of the Powers vested in him vide Sec 3(3)(b)(i) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act 1957.

"A paranoid AAP is creating ruckus and not allowing nominated members to take oath. What are they scared of?," he said.

BJP MP and union minister Meenakshi Lekhi said "What happened today is unprecedented. It is shameful". Hitting at the Aam Aadmi Party, she said the ruckus was done by "those who claim themselves anarchist." She also said many BJP's women members were injured.