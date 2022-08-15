White with Tricolour motif is PM Modi’s turban for 75 year of Indian Independence

PM Modi carried on. With the tradition of wearing colourful turbans on the occasion of Independence Day. The turban worn by the PM was complemented with a white 'kurta' and blue jacket.

New Delhi, Aug 15: On the 75th year of Indian Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation from the Red Fort donned a white turban with the Tricolour motif. This was in tune with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The 'Tiranga' turban this year brings out the spirit of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign aimed at encouraging the people to bring the National Flag home.

PM Modi since 2014 has established the tradition of wearing turbans on Independence and Republic Day and also other special occasions. In 2020 the PM had worn a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long tail.

In 2019 the PM had worn a multi-coloured turban and in 2014 which was his first appearance as PM on Independence Day, he wore a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban. In 2015 the PM wore a yellow coloured turban covered with multi-coloured criss lines. In 2016 it was a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow.

The PM's turban in 2017 was a mix of red and yellow with criss-crossed golden lines. During his 2018 address he donned a saffron turban.