While there is terrorism: Jaishankar on talks with Pakistan

The foreign minister had signed an agreement on the comprehensive migration and mobility partnership with Barebock. The German foreign minister landed in Delhi earlier on Monday and during her visit, she will be discussing cooperation on the transition of renewable energy and India's relations with China and Russia.

"Today, we have spent the morning exchanging views on the major international issues of the day, apart from our bilateral relationship. This included the conflict in Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific strategic situation, developments pertaining to Afghanistan and Pakistan to some degree Iran, Syria, and each one of us brought to this set of issues our perspectives. I found it very useful, and very rewarding to listen to your perspectives on many matters," said the External Affairs Minister.

"We also discussed multilateral issues. India and Germany interact in the framework of the G4 when it comes to the reform of the UN Security Council. We had a discussion on India's G20 presidency, which comes just as Germany itself is concluding a successful G7 presidency," Jaishankar said.

India's G20 Presidency and your presidency in UNSC overlap with our G7 presidency. I would like to thank you for assuming the presidency of G20. You made it clear in our discussion that it's a very special task. India assuming global responsibility in this difficult moment. I am delighted that India during its G20 presidency with the motto 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' is putting a special focus on containing the climate crisis. Thus, highlighting our common responsibility when it comes to climate change," Baerbock added.