Whether Galwan or Tawang, our Armed Forces proved their valour: Rajnath Singh

According to the Defence Minister, the bravery and valour displayed by the Indian armed forces during the Galwan valley clash and a recent clash in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh are are commendable and any amount of praise for them is not enough. He also pointed out that India's stature has increased significantly on the world stage under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The country is working on setting agenda at the world stage now, he highlighted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the government alleging that China is preparing for war and the Indian government is sleeping over it and trying to ignore the threat.

He also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and is "thrashing our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh".

"I can see the threat of China very clearly. I have been clear on this for the last two-three years, but the government is trying to hide it and ignore it. This threat can neither be hidden or ignored. Going by their full offensive preparation that is on in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the Indian government is asleep," Gandhi claimed.

Armed with spiked clubs, over 200 soldiers of the Chinese PLA clashed with the Indian soldiers in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector, last Friday. India and China are already locked in a tense stand-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. In a statement, the Army said claimed that the PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector, which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides, the Army also said.

Rajnath Singh, in the Parliament, said that the PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. "The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side," he added.

However, the the opposition parties staged a walkout for not allowing them to discuss the issue.