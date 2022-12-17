Whether Galwan or Tawang, our Armed Forces proved their valour: Rajnath Singh

After Rahul Gandhi targeted the government over the recent clashes in the border with China, Rajnath Singh said that bravery shown by the Indian armed forces during the Galwan valley clash and a recent face-off in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh are commendable
New Delhi, Dec 17: Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the BJP government never questioned the intention of opposition leaders and only held debates based on policies while praising the Armed Forces for their commendable jobs during the Galwan clash and a recent face-off in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh
His response comes after Rahul Gandhi raised doubts over the government's handling of the border row with China. "We have never questioned the intention of any leader in the opposition, we have only debated on the basis of policies. Politics should be based on truth. Politics cannot be done on the basis of falsehood for a long time. The process of taking the society towards the right path is called 'rajniti' (politics). I do not understand the reason behind doubting anyone's intention always," PTI quoted Singh as saying at the 95th FICCI annual convention and general meeting.