Where to find teen tracking Musk’s jet if his Twitter account disappears

New Delhi, Apr 27: Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has said that everyone on the platform would have a place. These would include those he doesn't like too.

However there is a teen who tracks Musk's private jet and he feels that his days on the social media platform are numbered. Just in case this account disappears on Twitter, it doesn't mean the end of ElonJet, Jack Sweeney told his followers while sharing links where they could find the viral Elon Musk's Jet account on other social media platforms.

. .

"I don't know where it could go. Elon has said all this stuff about free speech, but at the same time he does have control. So he could do something to suspend my account," he said in an interview.

The 19 year old rose to fame for turning down $5,000 from Musk to shut down his Twitter bot account that tracks the movements of his private plane. He reached out to Florida college student in November 2021 to shut down the account over privacy concerns.

Musk however did not respond to the teen's counter offer of $5,000 or an internship opportunity.