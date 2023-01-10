When you can’t beat them you… Watch Pakistan dancing in protest against Taliban

The Pakistan police personnel took part in a peace protest in the terror-hit South Waziristan in Khyber Paktunkhwa. During the the protest the policemen danced and appealed for peace while registering their protest against the surge in terror. Amidst the return of terror by the Taliban, the Pakistan police personnel demanded restoration of peace.

New Delhi, Jan 10: The Pakistan police found a unique way of protesting against the surge in terror in their country.

The cops joined the locals in the area and demanded an end to the bloodshed and violence which has surged thanks to the Taliban in recent times.

The video of the Pakistan police personnel dancing and seeking restoration of peace was shared online. The video has been shared widely by many since it was first uploaded.

Reports said that after the video went viral the PTI government in Khyber Paktunkhwa cracked the whip on the policemen. The district police officer is said to have suspended the policemen who took part in the dancing peace protest.

The return of Taliban terror has rocked the Khyber Paktunkhwa region. Last week, thousands of people took to the streets in South Waziristan and protected against the return of Taliban terror.

There have been frequent reports about terror attacks in South Waziristan which lies in Khyber Paktunkhwa. The people of the region have been suffering a great deal since the return of Taliban terror in the region. The number of terror incidents by the Tehran-e-Talinab have gone up massively ever since the terror group declared a major war against Pakistan in November 2022. The war was declared after the terror group formally withdrew its ceasefire agreement with the Pakistan government. Since the withdrawal of the ceasefire there have been scores of terror attacks reported in Khyber Paktunkhwa, Balochistan and even Islamabad.