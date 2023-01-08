‘When women uneducated, men careless’: Nitish Kumar’s remark on population control kicks

Patna, Jan 08: Stoking controversy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the population in the state would not get under control as women are not educated and men are careless.

"If women study, then the fertility rate will drop. This is the reality. Nowadays, women are not educated. A man does not keep in mind that he does not have to give birth every day," CM Nitish Kumar said at a public meeting in Vaishali.