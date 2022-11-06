When Twitter blue tick will come to India? Elon Musk answers

Twitter has rolled out a subscription service for USD 7.99 a month for some countries, except India.

In an update to Apple iOS devices available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK, Twitter said users who "sign up now" for the new "Twitter Blue with verification" can receive the blue check next to their names "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow."

While the app update has been rolled out, the feature is still not yet live.

Verified accounts did not appear to be losing their checks so far. It was not immediately clear when the subscription would go live.

The change will end Twitter's current verification system, which was launched in 2009 to prevent impersonations of high-profile accounts such as celebrities and politicians.

Twitter now has about 423,000 verified accounts, many of them rank-and-file journalists from around the globe that the company verified regardless of how many followers they had.

Current verified accounts include celebrities, athletes and influencers, along with government agencies and politicians worldwide, journalists and news outlets, activists, businesses and brands, and Musk himself.